Anthony Scaramucci brags about Trump's putting skills to press corps

We know that President Trump is an avid golfer, but how are his putting skills? It depends on who you ask, according to a story by Newsweek.

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made his first statements to the White House press corps on July 21, when he boasted about the President's competitive nature.

"He's the most competitive person I've ever met," Scaramucci said. "I've seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I've seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He's standing in the key and he's hitting foul shots and swishing them, okay? He sinks 3-foot putts. I don't see this guy as a guy that's ever under siege. This is a very, very competitive person."

Three-foot putts are not to be taken lightly; even the pros miss them from time to time, so the fact that Trump is making those putts could, in and of itself, be impressive. But the White House says Trump's competence on the greens goes much further...about 10 times further, to be exact.

The official transcript of the presser reads that Trump 'sinks 30-foot putts,' not 3, as Scaramucci said, around 13:44 in the video below.

There's a pretty big difference between a 3-foot and a 30-foot putt. Here's a 3-foot putt:

And here's a 30-foot putt:

It's unclear why the transcript differed from Scaramucci's actual statement, but as far as Trump's golf game is concerned, he's on top of it.

"...the President is a winner," Scaramucci said. "Okay, and what we're going to do is we're going to do a lot of winning."