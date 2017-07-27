24 amazing things Jordan Spieth accomplished before his 24th birthday

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 British Open over Matt Kuchar in epic -- and dramatic -- fashion, but how does it compare to recent major spectacles?

Tour Confidential: Where does Spieth's Open win rank among major greats?

On Thursday Jordan Spieth celebrates his 24th birthday, and the young man has already lived quite a life. In honor of his big day, here are 24 of his coolest accomplishments.

1. Let's start with the freshest, newest and most obvious: With his win last weekend at Birkdale, Spieth has checked off three legs of the career Grand Slam. Sorry, Tiger: Spieth and Jack are the only players to get that far before age 24.

Jordan Spieth salutes the fans after winning the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Getty Images

2. Spieth has racked up 11 PGA Tour titles. That's more than many of his established elders, including Sergio Garcia (10), Jason Day (10), Bubba Watson (9), Justin Rose (7) and Henrik Stenson (5).

3. He's spent 26 weeks ranked as No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Spieth first seized the top spot in August 2015, and has enjoyed four separate stints with the crown.

4. He's the first player in history with three majors and at least 10 Tour wins before age 24.

With a win tomorrow, Jordan Spieth would become 1st player in golf history with 10 PGA Tour wins including 3 majors before age 24. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 22, 2017

5. He won two U.S. Junior Amateurs (in 2009 and '11), joining Woods as the only players to win the title more than once. (Woods won three straight.)

6. In 2010, he became the sixth-youngest player in PGA Tour history to make a cut, when he played the Byron Nelson Championship on a sponsor's exemption and tied for 16th.

Jordan Spieth during the final round of the 2010 HP Byron Nelson Championship, his first PGA Tour event. Getty Images

7. He has paired with Patrick Reed to form one of the most formidable American duos in recent U.S. Ryder Cup history...

8....and he was a key part of the winning U.S. team at Hazeltine that snapped the Yanks' eight-year drought.

9. He won TWO singles matches at the 2011 Walker Cup.

10. He was named to Time Magazine's list of "100 Most Influential People" in April 2016.

11. In 2015, he became the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923.

Jordan Spieth gazes at the U.S. Open trophy after winning his second major at CHambers Bay in 2015. Getty Images

12. Also in '15, he became just the sixth player in history to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year.

13. At that Masters he matched Woods's scoring record, with a final tally of 18-under-par.

14. He made 28 birdies at that Masters, also a record.

15. He almost single-handedly made Under Armour a legit golf apparel brand.

16. He launched the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which helps special needs children, military families and youth golf.

17. During his British Open win at Birkdale, he fired four rounds in the 60s, the first time he's done that at a major. He also became the first player to achieve that feat in 10 Opens at Birkdale.

18. In two of his three major wins, he's won wire-to-wire.

19. He did not finish college, but … he's still attended two very successful spring breaks!

20. His conversations with his golf ball have been immortalized on YouTube.

21. He has a flair for important numbers—in his 100th start on the PGA Tour, he won the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

22. He's mastered the late-night talk-show circuit, and had a few viral moments, including this one with Jimmy Fallon.

23. Oh, did you hear? After bogeying the 13th hole in the final round of the British Open, he played the ensuing five holes in the five under to win the claret jug. No one's ever gone five-under in the last five holes of a major and won.

24. He blew out a candle on the jug. Not bad. Happy birthday, Jordan.