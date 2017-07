Jordan Spieth celebrates his win after returning to the United States with the claret jug.

Jordan Spieth's family and friends weren't going to let his 5:00 am arrival time in the United States deter them from celebrating his win: Spieth's parents, girlfriend and siblings were on hand when the newly crowned British Open champ disembarked in Dallas.

Spieth's mom Christine and brother Steven posted photos of the group posing on the tarmac and drinking from the claret jug.

5am wake up calls and champagne showers. Congrats to the broski on 3/4 legs! #boomtower #TOT A post shared by Steven Spieth (@sspieth3) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year! #5amcelebration #slideformorepics #theopen #proudfamily #michaeltooktheflag A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Worth the 4:30am wakeup call to hold the Claret Jug! #theopen #championgolferoftheyear A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:02am PDT