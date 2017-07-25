Extra Spin

Some people are appalled that fans 'booed' Matt Kuchar at the British Open

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Tuesday July 25th, 2017
Matt Kuchar watches his second shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the 146th Open Championship.
Getty Images

Something most golf fans know: "Kuuuch!" sounds a lot like "Booo!" especially on TV. If you're a casual observer, though, it's a confusing sight: smiling, courteous Matt Kuchar being bombarded with spectator disapproval at every hole.

One viewer of the British Open wrote into the UK's Daily Express to share his outrage at fans' heckling of Kuchar as he battled Jordan Spieth down the stretch. "At every stroke he seemed to be booed, even on the final hole," he wrote. "Unsporting doesn't come near in describing this behavior."

Jim Bowens isn't alone in his unnecessary defense of Matt Kuchar, who's actually one of the most beloved players on Tour:

