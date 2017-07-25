Matt Kuchar watches his second shot on the 6th hole during the final round of the 146th Open Championship.

Something most golf fans know: "Kuuuch!" sounds a lot like "Booo!" especially on TV. If you're a casual observer, though, it's a confusing sight: smiling, courteous Matt Kuchar being bombarded with spectator disapproval at every hole.

One viewer of the British Open wrote into the UK's Daily Express to share his outrage at fans' heckling of Kuchar as he battled Jordan Spieth down the stretch. "At every stroke he seemed to be booed, even on the final hole," he wrote. "Unsporting doesn't come near in describing this behavior."

This constant abuse Matt took should be worth a couple shots too. pic.twitter.com/x9gEDUF9EP — Edward Loar Tracker (@EdLoarTracker) July 25, 2017

Jim Bowens isn't alone in his unnecessary defense of Matt Kuchar, who's actually one of the most beloved players on Tour:

I don't understand why people boo Matt Kutcher. Not cool. Kick them out of the course, would you? #theopen #MattKuchar — Irene Cho (@irenecho70) July 23, 2017

Did they just boo Matt Kuchar at #TheOpen final ceremonies?? — cindy (@kaym49) July 23, 2017