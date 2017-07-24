Extra Spin

Skip Bayless criticizes Spieth's caddie dependence, dubs him 'Jordan Greller'

Monday July 24th, 2017
Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller discuss the playing line for his third shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the 146th Open Championship.
Skip Bayless is not a Jordan fan. The Fox Sports host unleashed a series of tweets after Jordan Spieth's British Open victory yesterday taking the three-time major champion to task, in particular for his reliance on caddie Michael Greller.

"Spieth is the mentally toughest psychological mess in golf history," he wrote. "Never seen such a great player so dependent on caddie. Jordan Greller."

Bayless also thought that Spieth wasn't fair to Matt Kuchar during the 30-minute long wait on the 13th hole. "Not fair what Jordan Spieth did to Kuchar on 13. Spieth, slowest player on Tour, took forever to make decisions," he wrote.

 

It's not the first time Bayless has offered his opinion on the sport. The responses to his tweets were about as critical as expected, an indication that most people who followed the round were Team Jordan/Greller.

