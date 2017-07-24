Jordan Spieth drinks out of claret jug after Open victory

The taste of a British Open victory is awfully sweet, huh Jordan?

Not long after claiming his third career major, Jordan Spieth was already drinking out of the claret jug alongside Justin Thomas, who was filming the act. What was Spieth drinking? We may never know, but whatever it was sure tasted fantastic, according to the Snapchat video.

It wouldn't be unique for Spieth to drink from the jug after winning it. As we once chronicled, that trophy has many, many stories to tell from its time with Open Champions. Spieth will have a full year to do whatever he wants with the jug. But for now, check out the video below.