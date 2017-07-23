Extra Spin

Shocked reactions flood Twitter after Jordan Spieth's rough start on Sunday at the Open

Kevin Cunningham
43 minutes ago
Jordan Spieth struggled mightily early in the final round of the 2017 British Open.
Jordan Spieth bogeyed three of his first four holes in the final round of the 2017 Open Championship, and it felt like the entire golf world took to Twitter to collectively cringe.

Spieth started the day with a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar in what looked like a head-to-head showdown for the claret jug. But Spieth came out looking shaky. He bogeyed the 1st, and followed it up with two more bogeys at 3 and 4, surrendering a share of the lead to Kuchar.

Numerous pros and fans alike announced their shock and dismay on Twitter.

A small number of people were not as concerned for Jordan.

