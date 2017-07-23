Shocked reactions flood Twitter after Jordan Spieth's rough start on Sunday at the Open

Jordan Spieth struggled mightily early in the final round of the 2017 British Open.

Jordan Spieth bogeyed three of his first four holes in the final round of the 2017 Open Championship, and it felt like the entire golf world took to Twitter to collectively cringe.

Spieth started the day with a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar in what looked like a head-to-head showdown for the claret jug. But Spieth came out looking shaky. He bogeyed the 1st, and followed it up with two more bogeys at 3 and 4, surrendering a share of the lead to Kuchar.

Numerous pros and fans alike announced their shock and dismay on Twitter.

Didn't see this start coming. Spieth one of the best front runners I've seen in a long time. Crowds loving some Kooch! #TheOpen — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 23, 2017

Absolutely shocked by this start from Jordan!! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 23, 2017

How mad are Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama right now? — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 23, 2017

Time for Michael Greller to break out his "You're Jordan F------ Spieth" speech. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) July 23, 2017

Spieth's rhythm around short shots very uncharacteristic today and not suited for calming down @TheOpenChampionship — Bradley S. Klein (@BradleySKlein) July 23, 2017

Well that escalated quickly — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) July 23, 2017

Jordan Spieth:



4 bogeys through 54 holes

3 bogeys on holes 55-58 — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) July 23, 2017

One more bogey and Johnny might drop the c-word. — Alan Bastable (@alan_bastable) July 23, 2017

Resetting: Spieth had four bogeys in the first three rounds and has three in his first four holes already today. Three-shot lead is history. — Steve Elling (@EllingYelling) July 23, 2017

"You’re Jordan Spieth! What the f*** are you doing?" -- JP Fitzgerald, probably #TheOpen — T.J. Auclair (@tjauclair) July 23, 2017

A small number of people were not as concerned for Jordan.

Not concerned. This has happened early enough. And there's still only one serious challenger. Spieth will rally. — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) July 23, 2017