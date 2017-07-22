Extra Spin

The best Twitter reactions to Johnny Miller watching Grace shoot 62 at The Open

Marika Washchyshyn
2 hours ago
Branden Grace fired a 62 in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, becoming the first player ever to break 63 in a major.

Branden Grace made history during Round 3 of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale by becoming the first male player to shoot 62 in a major championship. Naturally, players, fans and media alike flocked to praise Grace...but another figure couldn't help but get caught up in the melodrama over Twitter.

That's right -- when a giant goes down, the world can't help but notice; and unfortunately for him, Johnny Miller was that giant. With Grace's 62, his long-standing record of lowest score at a major (the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club) no longer holds court.

What's more is Miller was calling the action on Saturday, and so had to both witness the collapse of his feat firsthand, and attempt measured coverage of it. Enter the tweets.

 

Johnny Miller on Grace's 62: 'It was set up really, really easy'

Of course, the story was about Grace's incredible play Saturday at Royal Birkdale: a bogey-free round with eight birdies to make history. His peers made sure he knew how big of a deal that was.

