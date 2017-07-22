Branden Grace fired a 62 in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, becoming the first player ever to break 63 in a major.

Branden Grace made history during Round 3 of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale by becoming the first male player to shoot 62 in a major championship. Naturally, players, fans and media alike flocked to praise Grace...but another figure couldn't help but get caught up in the melodrama over Twitter.

That's right -- when a giant goes down, the world can't help but notice; and unfortunately for him, Johnny Miller was that giant. With Grace's 62, his long-standing record of lowest score at a major (the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club) no longer holds court.

What's more is Miller was calling the action on Saturday, and so had to both witness the collapse of his feat firsthand, and attempt measured coverage of it. Enter the tweets.

"It's no gimmie two I'll tell you that." - Johnny Miller grasping at straws — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) July 22, 2017

Sergio on Grace's 62: "Probably everybody is happy in the world other than one guy, Johnny Miller." — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) July 22, 2017

Live check-in on Johnny Miller... pic.twitter.com/pAkmMVr77v — Cory Bradburn (@CoryBradburn) July 22, 2017

"My 63 was better than his 62" - Johnny Miller, probably — Golf Problems (@GolfProblems_) July 22, 2017

Johnny's face each time Dan Hicks says 62 pic.twitter.com/6EUzaa8pZG — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 22, 2017

Johnny Miller about to go full Buffalo Wild Wings commercial on @BrandenGrace on 18. If you've seen the commercial, you get it #62watch — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017

"It was about time, but this is no guarantee," says Johnny Miller as he sticks another pin in his Branden Grace voodoo doll. — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) July 22, 2017

Scoring conditions at the Open. Johnny Miller will be sweating and making excuses all day. Easy set up, Only par 70, etc. #TheOpen #62 — Patrick Thomas (@PThomas19) July 22, 2017

Of course, the story was about Grace's incredible play Saturday at Royal Birkdale: a bogey-free round with eight birdies to make history. His peers made sure he knew how big of a deal that was.

Hate when people say, well conditions r easy right now. Plenty of times in the past conditions have been easy too, hats off to u Brandon #62 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 22, 2017

Somebody had to do it! Congrats to @BrandenGrace on the impressive round. #62 — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) July 22, 2017

Awesome round of golf @BrandenGrace, HISTORY! Got to sit back and watch the entire thing. Now that's how you move on moving day! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017