Extra Spin

WATCH: Mark O'Meara leads off British Open with shot out of bounds, makes 8

Josh Berhow
Thursday July 20th, 2017
3:28 | Tour & News
Brandel Chamblee's expert picks to win at Royal Birkdale
Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee gives his predictions for who will win the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

SOUTHPORT, England — The opening tee shot of any tournament might rattle the nerves of most players, but what about being the guy to lead off the entire tournament?

That was Mark O'Meara's job at about 6:35 a.m. local on Thursday at Royal Birkdale, kicking off the 146th British Open. But this one was far from memorable for 1998's Open winner at Birkdale. O'Meara bombed it out of bounds right and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 opener, which is one of the course's most difficult holes.

Check out the video below. O'Meara shot an 11-over 81.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN