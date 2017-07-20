Extra Spin

Justin Thomas is rocking a tie at the Open, and Twitter has opinions

Josh Berhow
Thursday July 20th, 2017
Justin Thomas went deep into the closet for his outfit Thursday.
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

SOUTHPORT, England — It's turned into one of the bigger opening-morning storylines of the 146th British Open: Justin Thomas's outfit.

The 24-year-old Thomas hasn't been afraid to go outside the box with his attire on the course. He's also a fan of bright pants and shirts, which we've seen frequently from him in majors. But he went throwback in England Thursday, rocking a cardigan and a tie.

Great look? Awful look? It depends who you ask. And of course, social media has plenty of opinions. See some of the commentary below and check out Open scores here as Thomas plays his opening round at Birkdale.

