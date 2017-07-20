Justin Thomas went deep into the closet for his outfit Thursday.

SOUTHPORT, England — It's turned into one of the bigger opening-morning storylines of the 146th British Open: Justin Thomas's outfit.

The 24-year-old Thomas hasn't been afraid to go outside the box with his attire on the course. He's also a fan of bright pants and shirts, which we've seen frequently from him in majors. But he went throwback in England Thursday, rocking a cardigan and a tie.

Great look? Awful look? It depends who you ask. And of course, social media has plenty of opinions. See some of the commentary below and check out Open scores here as Thomas plays his opening round at Birkdale.

