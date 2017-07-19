File this one under golf travel horror stories: not one but two players traveling to the British Open say that the same budget Spanish airline lost their clubs on the journey. Tasmanian Ryan McCarthy and American Julian Suri each took to social media to vent about the poor customer service they received after Vueling Airlines lost their clubs before the season's third major.

"Absolutely livid Vueling airlines lost my golf clubs on a 3 hour direct flight from Rome on the way to The Open. Then to be told they are in Barcelona and might arrive Tuesday night if I could just be patient. You're kidding me!" McCarthy wrote. Suri, whose clubs were also stranded in Barcelona, wrote: "Ridiculous that after 48 hours i can't get a call back from @vueling about my golf clubs."

An airplane of the Spanish low-cost airline Vueling lands at Barcelona's airport in El Prat de Llobregat. Getty Images

McCarthy is the luckier of the two, as his club manufacturer, Titleist, was able to make a new set and express-ship them for use until his originals arrive. In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, McCarthy was optimistic. "It happens once every three to four weeks. It's just part of traveling," he said. "I'll take the new set out today and hopefully they arrive tonight." The ABC article blamed the mix-up on a broken baggage door on the flight out of Rome.

Both Suri and McCarthy were traveling to the Open from Sardinia, Italy, where they competed in the European Challenge Tour's Italian Challenge Open last week. A third player, Charlie Ford, who also played in the Italian Challenge Open, posted on Twitter yesterday that Vueling had lost his clubs as well. "This is beyond a joke now @vueling No golf clubs on a direct flight & now not answering a phone call about them!" he wrote.