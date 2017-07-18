Extra Spin

Course dog returns to work after being trapped in pipe

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Tuesday July 18th, 2017
JB, a two-year-old border collie, was rescued after falling down a drainage pipe at a golf course.
A hard-working team member at Willow Creek Golf and Country Club in Mount Sinai, N.Y., is back at work after having been trapped in a pipe for five days.

JB, a border collie whose main task is chasing geese off the golf course, fell almost 15 feet down a drainage pipe while on the job Tuesday. He was missing for five days before reports of a whimpering sound coming from the pipe alerted people to his whereabouts.

Rescuers dug around the pipe using shovels and a backhoe to find another opening to retrieve the two-year-old pup. The course is happy to report that while a little thirsty and shaken, JB is doing just fine.

