Peyton Manning: It would have been 'almost un-American' to not play golf with Trump

Peyton Manning teed it up with President Donald Trump in June despite "a lot of people" suggesting he skip the round.

The former NFL quarterback-turned-sportscaster sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to recount his experience playing with the golf-obsessed Commander in Chief.

"I gotta tell ya Jimmy, I had a lot of people telling me not to do it," said Manning. He didn't turn down the invite, though, calling that move "almost un-American."

"I heard Arnold Palmer say one time, 'If the President of the United States asks you to play golf, you do it.'"

Peyton Manning during the 2017 Memorial Tournament pro-am. Getty Images

Manning went on to defend POTUS' honor, quashing Samuel L. Jackson's allegation that Trump cheats on the course.

Kimmel asked Manning if he would have called out the president for cheating: "I think I would have, yeah. He gives you a lot of putts though, and he expects those to be reciprocated."

