Jordan Spieth holed out from the bunker to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff and win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

It was a celebration for the ages, and now Michael Greller will be able to immortalize it in his own home.

Jordan Spieth's caddie posted a photo of the rake he hurled in exaltation as his charge holed a bunker shot to win the 2017 Traveler's Championship on the first playoff hole.

In case you haven't seen it yet, here's the clip:

Greller rake toss > Spieth club toss pic.twitter.com/I724B58GA3 — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) June 25, 2017

After the round, Greller had said he was considering keeping the rake, saying it'd look "pretty good in the mancave."

Perhaps his wife won't be, but Greller seems thrilled with the souvenir. "The rake made it home...sorry not sorry Ellie!" the looper said.