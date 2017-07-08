Extra Spin

Jordan Spieth's caddie Michael Greller takes home Travelers rake as souvenir

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Saturday July 8th, 2017
0:50 | Tour & News
Jordan Spieth wins Travelers Championship in epic fashion
Jordan Spieth holed out from the bunker to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff and win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

It was a celebration for the ages, and now Michael Greller will be able to immortalize it in his own home.

Jordan Spieth's caddie posted a photo of the rake he hurled in exaltation as his charge holed a bunker shot to win the 2017 Traveler's Championship on the first playoff hole.

In case you haven't seen it yet, here's the clip:

 

After the round, Greller had said he was considering keeping the rake, saying it'd look "pretty good in the mancave."

Perhaps his wife won't be, but Greller seems thrilled with the souvenir. "The rake made it home...sorry not sorry Ellie!" the looper said.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN