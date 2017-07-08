The gator in question was removed by the FWC.

A man was attacked by a gator while diving for golf balls at a Charlotte County, Fla., golf course this week.

Scott Lahodik, a scuba diver who works for various golf courses, was working in the water hazard near the 6th hole at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club The Palms Course when he was bitten by the resident gator. The man was able to get himself out of the lake and up to the clubhouse, where employees then called 911 to treat him.

"I think he startled the gator more than anything," said course manager David Kelly. "He was rooting around in his home looking for golf balls."

Kelly told local news affiliates that the club warns guests to stay away from the water, but that Lahodik was simply doing his job.

Lahodik is expected to be ok, sustaining bite arms to his left arm. The gator, however, was trapped and will reportedly be euthanized, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission protocol.