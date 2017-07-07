Extra Spin

Sergio Garcia brought his green jacket to Wimbledon

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Friday July 7th, 2017
Getty Images // Karwai Tang

Sergio Garcia is certainly enjoying his time with the Masters green jacket. On Friday, the 2017 Masters champion was at Wimbledon, taking in the tennis with his green jacket on.

This is just the most recent of a number of picturesque appearances Garcia has made wearing the green jacket. First, he wore it atop the Empire State Building in New York. Next, he put it on as he kicked off at El Clasico for the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On Friday, photographers snapped images of Sergio with his financee Angela Akins as well as greeting famous English footballer David Beckham. Check out the photos below.

Getty Images // Karwai Tang
Getty Images // Karwai Tang
Getty Images // Karwai Tang
Getty Images // Michael Steele
Angela Akins watches him during a practice round ahead of the 145th Open Championship
Angela Akins watches him during a practice round ahead of the 145th Open Championship
Getty Images
Sergio Garcia posted a photo of he and Angela Akins celebrating their engagement with their families.
Sergio Garcia posted a photo of he and Angela Akins celebrating their engagement with their families.
@thesergiogarcia
Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins announced their engagement on social media in January.
Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins announced their engagement on social media in January.
@thesergiogarcia
Angela Akins looks on during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Angela Akins looks on during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Getty Images
Sergio Garcia and his fiancee Angela Akins with the winners trophy after the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Sergio Garcia and his fiancee Angela Akins with the winners trophy after the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Getty Images
"A friend once told me it's our imperfections which make us beautiful... wiser words are hard to find."
"A friend once told me it's our imperfections which make us beautiful... wiser words are hard to find."
@theangelaakins
@theangelaakins
@theangelaakins
@theangelaakins
Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins at a tasting for their upcoming wedding.
Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins at a tasting for their upcoming wedding.
@thesergiogarcia
Angela Akins and Sofia Lundstedt look on during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Angela Akins and Sofia Lundstedt look on during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Getty Images
Sergio Garcia and fiancee Angela Akins at the Swiss Sports Awards.
Sergio Garcia and fiancee Angela Akins at the Swiss Sports Awards.
@thesergiogarcia
Angela Akins attends the morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup
Angela Akins attends the morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup
Getty Images
Angela Akins looks on during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Angela Akins looks on during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Getty Images
Sergio Garcia kisses Angela Akins on the first tee during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup
Sergio Garcia kisses Angela Akins on the first tee during morning foursome matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup
Getty Images
Angela Akins and Sergio Garcia attend the The Omega Golf Ball at OMEGA House Rio 2016.
Angela Akins and Sergio Garcia attend the The Omega Golf Ball at OMEGA House Rio 2016.
Getty Images
Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins attend the UEFA Champions League Final.
Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins attend the UEFA Champions League Final.
Getty Images
Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins pose with the trophy after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins pose with the trophy after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Getty Images
Angela Akins, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sofia Lundstedt and Sergio Garcia of Europe attend the 2016 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony.
Angela Akins, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sofia Lundstedt and Sergio Garcia of Europe attend the 2016 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony.
Getty Images
Meet Sergio Garcia's fiancee: Angela Akins
1 17
Close
expandIcon
1 17
Close

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN