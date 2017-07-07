Sergio Garcia is certainly enjoying his time with the Masters green jacket. On Friday, the 2017 Masters champion was at Wimbledon, taking in the tennis with his green jacket on.

This is just the most recent of a number of picturesque appearances Garcia has made wearing the green jacket. First, he wore it atop the Empire State Building in New York. Next, he put it on as he kicked off at El Clasico for the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On Friday, photographers snapped images of Sergio with his financee Angela Akins as well as greeting famous English footballer David Beckham. Check out the photos below.

