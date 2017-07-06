Donald Trump's former caddie, Andrew Lombardo, put an old set of the President's TaylorMade clubs up for auction.

For the right price, you can snag a (few) piece(s) of the president's golf game.

A Boston-based auction house has listed a set of irons formerly owned and used by Donald Trump. The online auction runs through July 12, with the estimated final price listed at approximately $30,000.

The irons, according to the description, are TaylorMade RAC TP Forged irons, with the full set including 3-iron through pitching wedge. Accompanying the irons in the lot is a notarized letter from seller and former caddie for Trump, Andrew Lombardo.

The irons were a gift from TaylorMade CEO Mark King, and each one is engraved with "D. Trump" on the hosel. RRauction.com

"The set of TaylorMade TP Rac's with (D. Trump) engraved on them were given to Mr. Trump by the TaylorMade CEO Mark King at the TaylorMade Media Day we had at Trump National Golf Club - Bedminster when we became a TaylorMade club and the clubs were used by Mr. Trump for the rest of the season," Lombardo writes. "The clubs were put in our bag room for the winter and next season Mr. Trump had a new set of clubs from TaylorMade."

You can check out (and even bid!) on the clubs here. It's worth noting that the buyer will also be charged a 22.5 percent fee on top of the steep auction price.