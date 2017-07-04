Happy Fourth of July from the pros!

Happy Independence Day! Americans across the country (and the globe) are celebrating the Fourth of July, and professional golfers are no exception. Both American-born and U.S.-adopted players are sharing their wishes for the United States's 241st birthday.

From family barbecues to practice rounds at tournament stops, here's how the pros are spending the holiday.

Happy Birthday America and thank you to all who defend it!! - By TW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 4, 2017

Happy BDay America! Thank you to everyone who has defended this great country! Cannot thank you enough!! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 4, 2017

Happy Birthday America! Thank you for being perfectly dysfunctional. Everyone have a safe 4th. #HappyBirthdayAmerica — Kevin Chappell (@Kevin_Chappell) July 4, 2017

Who's gonna be rockin the RED WHITE & BLUE on the course today?? #AMERICA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

I love America. I love the 4th of July. Happy 4th, people https://t.co/vF1xxhiasW — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 4, 2017

Happy birthday, America! I love this country! Thanks for the green card! — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 4, 2017

Man it feels good to be American!! Happy July 4th, America — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) July 4, 2017

Great few days in our nation's capital...thanks to all the men and women who serve and make this country what it is. Happy 4th everyone! 🇺🇸🇺🇸#freedom A post shared by Hudson Swafford (@hud_swafford) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Happy 4th of July to all my American friends. — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 4, 2017

Wishing everyone a happy and safe Independence Day from the Nicklaus family! pic.twitter.com/gnNAh9Ti6D — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 4, 2017

Happy 4th of July my lovely people! May you celebrate America's birthday with your beloved one & a freshly served #sangria @beso_sangria #betterwithbeso 😘 @audemarspiguet @skechersperformance #traderjoes A post shared by Belen Mozo (@belenmozo) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Happy #4thofJuly to all our friends across the pond. pic.twitter.com/1hG20QkHhl — The Open (@TheOpen) July 4, 2017

If you can't tell, we like America A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Happy Independence Day all Americans! #grateful — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) July 4, 2017

Happy #FourthOfJuly! We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday! pic.twitter.com/GziJXS2Mwd — LPGA (@LPGA) July 4, 2017

This says it all. Happy 4th All. Be safe and enjoy the day!!! A post shared by Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalkerpga) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:54am PDT