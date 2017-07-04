Extra Spin

Happy Independence Day! How the pros are celebrating July 4th

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Tuesday July 4th, 2017
Happy Fourth of July from the pros!
Happy Independence Day! Americans across the country (and the globe) are celebrating the Fourth of July, and professional golfers are no exception. Both American-born and U.S.-adopted players are sharing their wishes for the United States's 241st birthday.

From family barbecues to practice rounds at tournament stops, here's how the pros are spending the holiday.

If you can't tell, we like America

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

This says it all. Happy 4th All. Be safe and enjoy the day!!!

A post shared by Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalkerpga) on

Happy #4thofjuly #independenceday to all my American friends...🇺🇸

A post shared by Trevor Immelman (@trevorimmelman) on

