Tuesday July 4th, 2017
GOLF
Happy Independence Day! Americans across the country (and the globe) are celebrating the Fourth of July, and professional golfers are no exception. Both American-born and U.S.-adopted players are sharing their wishes for the United States's 241st birthday.
From family barbecues to practice rounds at tournament stops, here's how the pros are spending the holiday.
Happy Birthday America and thank you to all who defend it!! - By TW— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th of July! #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/4meJZgLBok— KPMG Mickelson (@MickelsonHat) July 4, 2017
Happy BDay America! Thank you to everyone who has defended this great country! Cannot thank you enough!!— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th #squad pic.twitter.com/78FvbPNKqC— Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) July 4, 2017
Happy Birthday America! Thank you for being perfectly dysfunctional. Everyone have a safe 4th. #HappyBirthdayAmerica— Kevin Chappell (@Kevin_Chappell) July 4, 2017
I love America. I love the 4th of July. Happy 4th, people https://t.co/vF1xxhiasW— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 4, 2017
Happy birthday, America! I love this country! Thanks for the green card!— Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 4, 2017
Man it feels good to be American!! Happy July 4th, America— John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th of July to all my American friends.— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 4, 2017
Wishing everyone a happy and safe Independence Day from the Nicklaus family! pic.twitter.com/gnNAh9Ti6D— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 4, 2017
'Merica!— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) July 4, 2017
Happy 4th of July! #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/7NE1Fy3Ln2
Happy #4thofJuly to all our friends across the pond. pic.twitter.com/1hG20QkHhl— The Open (@TheOpen) July 4, 2017
Happy Independence Day all Americans! #grateful— Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) July 4, 2017
Happy #FourthOfJuly! We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday! pic.twitter.com/GziJXS2Mwd— LPGA (@LPGA) July 4, 2017