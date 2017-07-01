WATCH: Moose chases down golfer on course in Sweden

Wildlife and golf come into contact all the time, and there are innumerable videos on the Internet as proof (especially when it comes to alligators). But golf course encounters with moose are rare. Rarer still are videos of moose charging golfers, making them run for their lives.

A Facebook video posted by BBC News Friday shows exactly that. As the video begins, a man is seen on a course in Sweden standing by his golf bag when a large moose starts chasing him. The unlucky golfer dodges the moose a few times before running across the fairway into the safety of some trees and the company of his playing partners. The moose then gives up the chase and trots off into the woods. Watch it for yourself below.