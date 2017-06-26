The story behind this Tiger Woods mugshot mural in Australia

The once popular mugshot is back in view thanks to an artist in Australia.

The mugshot from Tiger Woods's arrest became internationally popular in the days that followed, but in Australia, it has been given new life.

Melbourne artist Lushsux recently painted Woods's mugshot on a brick wall in his hometown. The Instagram post of the painting (which you can find below) made its way around the Internet last week, but without anything more than a caption, the reason behind the mural was unknown…until we asked the artist.

"The mugshot was getting around virally to the point 80% of my Instagram explore feed was Tiger Woods related memes," Lushsux said. "[It] made sense to put it on a wall, well to me at least."

3000 comments and ill give @tigerwoods the @kathygriffin hairdo A post shared by lushsux (@lushsux) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Wall murals are Lushsux's specialty, as you could tell from his Instagram account.

"It took a few hours to paint in between eating free pizza from the pizza shop it is painted on," he said.

The caption paired with the Instagram post reads "3,000 comments and ill give @tigerwoods the @kathygriffin hairdo." As of Monday morning, the post had more than 3,100 comments, so stay tuned for the Kathy Griffin update.