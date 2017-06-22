Extra Spin

WATCH: President Trump drives cart all over Bedminster green

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Thursday June 22nd, 2017
President Trump took a spin over a green at his club in Bedminster, N.J.
Twitter/@MikeNFrank

The President loves the game of golf, especially when he can play at his own properties. But during a recent round at his club in Bedminster, N.J., Donald Trump threw out the book of etiquette when he took his golf cart over one of his club's greens.

A video posted to Twitter by guests at the club shows the president cruising across the green -- a staunch no-no in golf decorum.

POTUS then pulls up to the guests filming and engages them in conversation. When the guests ask him how he's playing, Trump replies: "Well until this hole."

Maybe he had some frustration on his approach shot, leading him to drive over the green? No other reason would possess such a golf lover to do such a thing, right?

Here's hoping Trump rebounded in his round, and that no more greens were hurt in the process.

