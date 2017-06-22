Thursday June 22nd, 2017
Twitter/@MikeNFrank
The President loves the game of golf, especially when he can play at his own properties. But during a recent round at his club in Bedminster, N.J., Donald Trump threw out the book of etiquette when he took his golf cart over one of his club's greens.
A video posted to Twitter by guests at the club shows the president cruising across the green -- a staunch no-no in golf decorum.
POTUS then pulls up to the guests filming and engages them in conversation. When the guests ask him how he's playing, Trump replies: "Well until this hole."
Maybe he had some frustration on his approach shot, leading him to drive over the green? No other reason would possess such a golf lover to do such a thing, right?
Here's hoping Trump rebounded in his round, and that no more greens were hurt in the process.
Trump driving on green at Bedminster.."playing well till this hole" *knucks* @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/ftBmxiNrwy— Mike Frank (@MikeNFrank) June 21, 2017