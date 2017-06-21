WATCH: Koepka, DJ, Paulina party with the U.S. Open trophy

Brooks Koepka posted this photo after winning the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Brooks Koepka celebrated his U.S. Open win with Dustin Johnson and DJ's fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, and it looked like a lively bash.

An Instagram video from kmelnichenko shows a reveler pouring fireball into the U.S. Open trophy, dancers holding up signs that spell out "DUSTIN" and a guy wearing a panda costume. Johnson turns 33 Thursday, so perhaps this was an early birthday bash for the 2016 U.S. Open champion.

The trophy has been on quite a tear. After his win at Erin Hills, Koepka posted a photo of his prize buckled in on his plane next to a case of Michelob Ultra.

Watch the full video below.