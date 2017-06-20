Joe Buck on his on-air goof: 'Now we all know who [Koepka] is dating, especially me'

On Father's Day, Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck shares stories on his relationship with his dad, and why despite all the good in his life, being a dad himself is paramount.

Joe Buck: What he learned from his dad and why his daughters are his greatest gift

After an unfortunate on-air mix-up led Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck to misidentify Brooks Koepka's girlfriend in the moments after he'd won the U.S. Open, Buck called into The Dan Patrick Show to explain what happened. "I’m happy that a long week of golf is in the books, and obviously with your boy Brooks, now we all know who he’s dating, especially me...I wasn’t up on that information," Buck said. "I got handed a card by a buddy who was phenomenal all week, and it had old info on it. Sorry, world."

In the broadcast, Buck referred to Koepka's current girlfriend Jena Sims as Becky Edwards, Koepka's ex.

"The only person I feel bad for in this whole situation is his ex-girlfriend," Buck said. "I don’t know her name, I don’t know the name of the current girlfriend, the week-old girlfriend, and I probably won’t know going forward."

After the tournament was over, Buck said he didn't stick around long: "I got the hell out of Wisconsin. I just put the pedal down and said ‘See you.’" He said he planned to reach out to Koepka in the future.

Listen to the full interview below.