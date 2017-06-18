Happy Father's Day! Pros honor their dads on social media

What's better than a round of golf with dad? On a day where we recognize fathers and father figures in our lives, many pros took to Twitter and Instagram to tell their dads just how much they mean to them.

As tradition goes, the final round of the U.S. Open will be contested today. And while there can only be one champion come Sunday evening, all dads everywhere are surely feeling like winners today.

Happy Father's Day.

Just got this lovely picture from the kids...

So cool. Thanks Aimee Luke Lilly and Joshua. pic.twitter.com/AFaTND5Pm7 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 18, 2017

Happy Fathers Day #FathersDay — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to all the dad's out there. I've been blessed to have an amazing father who has given me endless support my entire life! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) June 18, 2017

"Your greatest contribution to this world might not be something you do but someone you raise." - Andy Stanley #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/hpVgE0DAza — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) June 18, 2017

Last year's #FathersDay was hard to top, but adding another little man this week was just as special. pic.twitter.com/JkFF1sSUtm — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there,have an awesome day!#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/CEw1lyxWpu — Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day to all the fathers that don't have social media but their kids will still wish them one in social media!!! — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) June 18, 2017

Happy Father's Day and Happy birthday Dad! You have been there every step of the way on my journey, would never be where I am today if it wasn't for you! A post shared by Richy Werenski (@rwerenski) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Happy Fathers Day to the best sports Dad any kid could ask for! Thanks for introducing us to all the sports growing up and playing with us everyday. Always supportive and always positive. The three of us wouldnt be where we are or love what we do so much if it werent for you! Love ya happy Fathers Day #⚾️⛳️🏀🏒🏈🥊🎾 A post shared by Ollie Schniederjans (@ollie_gtgolf) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Happy Daddy's Day 아빠!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Happy Father's Day to the man that's always had my back and has been my #1 supporter along with my mom. I'm his robot and he's my hardrive 😜 ever since I was little he's always been there by my side every step of the way ❤️ love you dad! A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:42am PDT