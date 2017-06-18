Extra Spin

Happy Father's Day! Pros honor their dads on social media

2 hours ago
What's better than a round of golf with dad? On a day where we recognize fathers and father figures in our lives, many pros took to Twitter and Instagram to tell their dads just how much they mean to them.

As tradition goes, the final round of the U.S. Open will be contested today. And while there can only be one champion come Sunday evening, all dads everywhere are surely feeling like winners today.

Happy Father's Day.

A 1-year-old Tiger Woods gets some help from father Earl in an early golf outing.
The Woods Family
Arnold Palmer tests his eye at the pool table at his Latrobe, Pa., home with his father, W.J. "Deacon" Palmer on April 15, 1964.
AP
John Daly and his father
Heinz Kluetmeier/SI
Natalie Gulbis and her father John pitching a reality TV show in Los Angeles in January 2005.
Todd Bigelow/Si
Kenny Perry hugs his father Ken Perry as he celebrates defeating Sweden's Henrik Stenson in their match during singles play in the 37th Ryder Cup Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.
Reuters
Henrik Stenson hugs his father Ingemar after winning the 2013 DP World Golf Championship, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Phil and Phil Mickelson Sr. Phil Mickelson Sr. found time during his career as an airline pilot to teach his son the game.
Robert Galbraith/Reuters
Adam Scott walks off the putting green with his father Phil Scott, center, and brother-in-law Brad Malone before playing a practice round during the 2014 Masters Tournament.
Getty Images
Jim Furyk talks with his father Mike about the degree off set on a new set of irons at the 2009 World Golf Championships Accenture Match Play Championship. Furyk's father has been his instructor all his life.
AP Photo
Christina Kim with her father Rich at the 2009 Solheim Cup in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Darren Carroll/SI
Kevin Stadler and his father Craig look on before teeing off on the second hole on the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the 2005 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
Matt Kuchar celebrates with his father Peter after winning the 1997 U.S. Amateur in LeMont, Ill.
Joe Picciolo/SI
Jack at his father Charlie's pharmacy in 1960.
Bill Foley/Jack Nicklaus Museum
An 18-month-old Rory McIlroy plays golf with his father Gerry watching.
McIlroy Family
Jack and Charlie Nicklaus Charlie was a proud supporter of his son long before he won 18 major championships.
AP
Tiger and Earl Woods Earl Woods, a Green Beret in Vietnam, played with Tiger frequently on military courses in California when Tiger was young.
Doug Benc/Getty Images
Graeme and Ken McDowell Graeme McDowell got his father a unique Father's Day present in 2010 -- the U.S. Open trophy.
Fred Vuich/SI
Sergio and Victor Garcia Sergio Garcia's father, Victor, was a club pro.
Donna McWilliam/AP
Ernie and Neels Els Ernie Els was introduced to the game by caddying for his father, Neels.
Derek Blair/AFP/Getty Images
Keegan and Mark Bradley Mark Bradley, a PGA professional, joined his family in celebrating Keegan's victory at the 2011 PGA Grand Slam of Golf.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Michelle and B.J. Wie B.J. Wie has been a guiding force for Michelle throughout her life.
Yukio Fujita/AP
Rory and Gerry McIlroy Gerry McIlroy could hardly contain his excitement after his son's victory at the 2011 U.S. Open.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Happy Daddy's Day 아빠!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on

Happy Father's Day Tati ❤️ #thegoodoledays

A post shared by Jessica Korda (@thejessicakorda) on

