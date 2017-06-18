Happy Father's Day! Pros honor their dads on social media

2 hours ago
What's better than a round of golf with dad? On a day where we recognize fathers and father figures in our lives, many pros took to Twitter and Instagram to tell their dads just how much they mean to them.
As tradition goes, the final round of the U.S. Open will be contested today. And while there can only be one champion come Sunday evening, all dads everywhere are surely feeling like winners today.
Happy Father's Day.
The Woods Family
Happy #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/iXkEJtJicv— KPMG Mickelson (@MickelsonHat) June 18, 2017
Just got this lovely picture from the kids...— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 18, 2017
So cool. Thanks Aimee Luke Lilly and Joshua. pic.twitter.com/AFaTND5Pm7
Happy Fathers Day #FathersDay— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day pops!! #1995stuff pic.twitter.com/MppDpEpdwI— John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day to all the dad's out there. I've been blessed to have an amazing father who has given me endless support my entire life!— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) June 18, 2017
"Your greatest contribution to this world might not be something you do but someone you raise." - Andy Stanley #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/hpVgE0DAza— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) June 18, 2017
Last year's #FathersDay was hard to top, but adding another little man this week was just as special. pic.twitter.com/JkFF1sSUtm— Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day! pic.twitter.com/gNkZR4KkM5— Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) June 18, 2017
Well, looks like I've already won! #proudfather Happy Father's Day to all Dads...especially @DrBumpa pic.twitter.com/4MF64y7M1f— Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there,have an awesome day!#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/CEw1lyxWpu— Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day to my #ULTRAdad and yours! @MichelobULTRA #LiveULTRA pic.twitter.com/uL6VmBixep— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day to all the fathers that don't have social media but their kids will still wish them one in social media!!!— Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day!!!!!!! First I have to say how beyond lucky and blessed I am to be able to call Paul Creamer my dad! There is no way I would have become the woman I am today if it wasn't for you. You encourage me to be better in all aspects of life and definitely don't let me get away with anything even when I try 😬😬I love you dad 😘❤️ To all the other dads Happy Father's Day! I hope you get to be with your children and if not sending you a big hug! ❤️❤️❤️ #daddysgirl #daddyslittlegirl #nomatterhowoldiam
Happy Fathers Day to the best sports Dad any kid could ask for! Thanks for introducing us to all the sports growing up and playing with us everyday. Always supportive and always positive. The three of us wouldnt be where we are or love what we do so much if it werent for you! Love ya happy Fathers Day #⚾️⛳️🏀🏒🏈🥊🎾