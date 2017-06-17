Extra Spin

Patrick Reed is wearing his Ryder Cup pants at Erin Hills

GOLF WIRE
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Patrick Reed putts on the 18th green during the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open.
Getty Images

That's one kind of lucky charm: Patrick Reed brought several pairs of the pants he wore in the 2016 Ryder Cup to the U.S. Open with him. "Captain America," as he's known to fans, broke out the team trousers for Round 3 at Erin Hills, and they do seem to have brought him good fortune today. He shot a 7-under 65 for a share of the lead and a shot at U.S. Open glory. 

Reed's hoping to recapture some of the magic from Hazeltine, where he vanquished Rory McIlroy and lead the American team to their first victory in eight years.

His only regret? That he didn't start out the tournament wearing the USA-stitched pants.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN