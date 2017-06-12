Is Donald Trump becoming the Party Crasher in Chief?

The president has been making a habit of dropping by his properties during private events to say hello, mingle with the crowd, and take a photo or two. According to The Washington Post, Trump stopped by his club in Bedminster, N.J., twice this weekend to do just that.

First, on Friday, the president made an appearance at an eighth grade graduation party for Far Hills Country Day School. An unnamed attendee of the party said Trump reappeared several times and spoke with the students. Photos posted to Instagram of the event have since been made private.

The following evening, POTUS swung by a wedding reception and took photos with the bride and groom. He also signed autographs for some guests who had brought red 'Make America Great Again' hats with them. Sean Burke, a guest at the wedding, said the visit was brief, though greatly appreciated by both the couple and guests.

The Washington Post/Sean Burke

"It was very brief," Burke said. "He waved to everyone. Everyone obviously got very excited, got out of their chairs and came to take pictures. "The bride came running out, and he gave her a big hug and a kiss, so she was just ecstatic. And then the groom found out, too. … No one knew it was going to happen."

Trump has also made appearances at his other properties, including his Mar-a-Lago club. According to the Post, Trump visits his properties on average every three and a half days (and plays golf every 6.2).