WATCH: A frustrated Kevin Na shows you just how difficult Erin Hills' rough will be

The fescue at Erin Hills is, well, long.

Just how long and troublesome will the rough be at Erin Hills for the 2017 U.S. Open next week? We'll let Kevin Na show you.

Na posted a video to his Instagram account on Sunday, in which he tosses a ball in the fescue, loses it, looks for it, finds it, tries to hit it, fails, and then tries again. And then loses it again.

"Now why can't we have a lot of the past U.S. Open winners get together and set up a major?" a frustrated Na said. "I would like to see that happen someday."

Check out the video below.