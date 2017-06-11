Extra Spin

WATCH: A frustrated Kevin Na shows you just how difficult Erin Hills' rough will be

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
28 minutes ago
The fescue at Erin Hills is, well, long.
@kevinna915 Instagram

Just how long and troublesome will the rough be at Erin Hills for the 2017 U.S. Open next week? We'll let Kevin Na show you.

Na posted a video to his Instagram account on Sunday, in which he tosses a ball in the fescue, loses it, looks for it, finds it, tries to hit it, fails, and then tries again. And then loses it again.

"Now why can't we have a lot of the past U.S. Open winners get together and set up a major?" a frustrated Na said. "I would like to see that happen someday."

Check out the video below.

