Schwartzel did NOT flick off a divot (but it sure looked like he did)

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Charl Schwartzel had a nearly-perfect second round Friday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, until he got to the par-3 eighth hole, his 17th of the day. And he let that tee shot know what he thought about it. It was Schwartzel's first and only bogey of the round, leaving him in a three-way tie for the lead with Chez Reavie and Sebastian Munoz.

At first blush, it looks like Schwartzel gives the middle finger to the divot he took. That sent the internet into a frenzy about just how civilized this game of golf claims to be.

But, thanks to some screen capture detective work, it's clear that Schwartzel was merely giving a stern, upturned finger wag to the tee box.

Sorry to burst your bubble, golf fans, but faith in the humility of the game is restored.