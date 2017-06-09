Rickie Fowler is ready to be adored by Green Bay Packers fans.

The 28-year-old will already be one of the favorites at next week's U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, but he's upping the ante by carrying a green and gold Cobra bag all week, according to Golf Digest.

What normally is a combination of Oklahoma State colors — orange and black or gray — will appeal to the tens of thousands of the Wisconsin fans expected at Erin Hills next week. Everyone knows the quickest way to a Wisconsin fan's heart is through the Packers, right? They're about as avid as sports fans can be. Just last week two Packers fans drove more than four hours—in one direction, no less—to Green Bay just to give defensive back Davon House a ride after he missed his flight.

Fowler will tee off at 8:35 a.m. local time Thursday morning. Click here for more U.S. Open tee times.