The USGA announced Thursday that Fox's 'Undisputed,' hosted by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, would announced the pairings for the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The Internet was less than pleased.

Tour pros and fans alike took to Twitter to poke fun at the show and express their displeasure with the decision.

At the time this post was written, more than 230 people had replied to the USGA's original announcement.

Join the @undisputed crew tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. EDT on @FS1, as they reveal the tee times for the 117th #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/OzccJVIyuh — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 8, 2017

Social media favorite Smylie Kaufman joined the fray with this accurate reaction:

And fans were just not having it.

Comments below seem to be working out well for the USGA. https://t.co/gDTeJbe7td — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 8, 2017

This ratio is always a sign that something has gone wrong. Not good. pic.twitter.com/ncbR315a1S — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) June 8, 2017

is this a joke? — Matthew Lafond (@LaDude41) June 8, 2017

This could be happening in my back yard with free beer and I wouldn't walk out on my porch. — Jason Marenda (@jrmarenda) June 8, 2017

Two clowns that don't know a damn thing about golf breaking down the tee times. FOX is the worst. https://t.co/V146RQ2c8d — Dave Medina (@DiningwithDave) June 8, 2017

Why must you leak out tee times like this?Or tell us they'd be announced at 9:30 on undisputed?Just put the tee times out. This is stupid — John wood (@Johnwould) June 8, 2017

Well, I'll be watching @GolfChannel over this, even if they are showing Tin Cup for the 27294728139th time. — Antone Siman (@APSiman2) June 8, 2017

There were some helpful suggestions for how the announcement could have been done better:

What, you couldn't get the dogs of #PawPatrol to announce this? They have greater talent and more viewers. — McCookMadnessMinion (@mccook2002) June 8, 2017

@richarddeitsch The Bubble Guppies should do the reveal. They have many more viewers. — Jeff Slusser (@jsluss123) June 8, 2017

@FOXGOLF is your next announcement that #lavarball will be calling action in the 17th tower? #stayinyourlane — Robbie Blackard (@RHB0503) June 8, 2017

But some made the most of it:

Silver Lining, we get to hear Shannon Sharpe try to pronounce Louis Oosthuizen — Johnny2121 (@johnnyvegas212) June 8, 2017

The tee times and pairings for the 117th U.S. Open have not yet been released online, and only one pairing was actually revealed on the show: a power-grouping of defending champ Dustin Johnson, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and 2014 champion Martin Kaymer.