Extra Spin

U.S. Open pairings were 'aired' on Fox's 'Undisputed' and the Internet wasn't having it

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Thursday June 8th, 2017
Twitter/usopengolf

The USGA announced Thursday that Fox's 'Undisputed,' hosted by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, would announced the pairings for the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The Internet was less than pleased.

Tour pros and fans alike took to Twitter to poke fun at the show and express their displeasure with the decision.

At the time this post was written, more than 230 people had replied to the USGA's original announcement.

 

Social media favorite Smylie Kaufman joined the fray with this accurate reaction:

 

And fans were just not having it.

 

There were some helpful suggestions for how the announcement could have been done better:

 

But some made the most of it:

 

The tee times and pairings for the 117th U.S. Open have not yet been released online, and only one pairing was actually revealed on the show: a power-grouping of defending champ Dustin Johnson, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and 2014 champion Martin Kaymer.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN