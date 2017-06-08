WATCH: Bubba Watson crashes Steph Curry's post-game interview

Steph Curry was giving an on-court interview when an unexpected visitor dropped in.

During a post-game interview with ESPN last night, Steph Curry was interrupted by a smiling Bubba Watson, who says hello and then slides out of the frame.

"I'm going to watch him next week at the U.S. Open for sure," Curry says.

Jason Day was also in the crowd to watch the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third game of the NBA Finals.

Watch the video of Bubba's cameo below: