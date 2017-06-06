Phil Mickelson says he will miss the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills for his eldest daughter's high school graduation. Is he missing out on his last best chance for the career grand slam?

Phil Mickelson's decision to skip the U.S. Open at Erin Hills surprised many, and has caused plenty of stir among golf fan's who desperately want to watch Lefty chase the career Grand Slam. One fan even created an online petition begging Mickelson's daughter's school to change its commencement date.

Derek Deminsky, a PGA professional from Tuscon, Ariz., is imploring Pacific Ridge School to move its commencement up at least one day. The school's graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 15th, the day the Open begins, which would be noon local time at Erin Hills.

Deminsky writes "On behalf of golf fans everywhere, I am requesting to see if there is ANY WAY possible to reschedule your graduation ceremony to Wed June 14th (or before) to allow Phil Mickelson to play in this year's U.S. Open and continue his quest for the career Grand Slam. For Phil not to play to see Amanda speak is absolutely beautiful and shows the kind of caring father and family man he is, but if there is ANY WAY POSSIBLE to move it to the day before, I and MILLIONS of golf fans everywhere would GREATLY appreciate it!"

The school responded to a request from Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner, saying "We take confidentiality seriously and do not comment on our students or families out of respect for their privacy. We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2017 on June 15th." You can check out (and sign, if you feel so inclined) the petition here. It now has more than 350 signatures signatures.