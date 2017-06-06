Tuesday June 6th, 2017
Pint-sized golf star Tommy Morrissey advanced in the Drive, Chip & Putt competition for boys ages 7 to 9 this week. Morrissey was born without a right arm--but that's not stopped him from gaining attention and acclaim from golf fans and Tour pros alike for his skills on the golf course.
He posted a photograph of himself to Instagram at the local qualifying competition where he was the overall winner, adding that he would be "grinding for Augusta" where the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals take place in 2018.