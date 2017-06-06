Extra Spin

One-armed golfer Tommy Morrissey advances in Drive, Chip & Putt competition

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Tuesday June 6th, 2017
Tommy Morrissey will have a chance to reach Augusta National at sectional qualifying of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition.
Twitter.com/OneArmGolfer

Pint-sized golf star Tommy Morrissey advanced in the Drive, Chip & Putt competition for boys ages 7 to 9 this week. Morrissey was born without a right arm--but that's not stopped him from gaining attention and acclaim from golf fans and Tour pros alike for his skills on the golf course.

He posted a photograph of himself to Instagram at the local qualifying competition where he was the overall winner, adding that he would be "grinding for Augusta" where the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals take place in 2018.

