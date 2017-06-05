WATCH: Curious bear interrupts golf game in Alaska

The bear also stole something from one of the golfer's bags.

In South Africa, golfers have to contend with enormous pythons getting in the way on the course. In Florida, it's giant gators. In Alaska, the problem is a bit furrier.

Gary Cox captured video of a bear ambling onto the 8th green at Moose Run Creek Golf Course in Anchorage. Cox captioned the video on his Facebook page, "Just another day on an Alaska golf course!"

He told local news that "the bear was never even bothered by us and followed us 100 yards to the next hole."