It sure looks like ESPN Photoshopped Tiger Woods' hairdo on his DUI mugshot

Jimmy Traina
29 minutes ago
Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning near his home in Jupiter, Fla.

Well, this is certainly a hair-raising issue.

Thanks to eagle-eyed Twitter users, it seems that ESPN decided to clean up Tiger Woods' mugshot, which was released Monday after the golfer was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

If you zoom in on Tiger's mugshot (below), this is what his hair looked like. Clearly, that was altered in the photo that appeared on ESPN. We can't wait to hear the Worldwide Leader's reason for giving Tiger a makeover.

Tiger Woods's DUI arrest a stark reminder of where his life is right now

