WATCH: European tour gives 9-year-old best birthday present ever

2 hours ago
@EuropeanTour Twitter
There's no chance your birthday will be better than the one little Aaron had this week.
Check out this four-minute video posted by the European tour on Friday, which chronicles a golf fan celebrating his ninth birthday at the BMW PGA Championship.
Aaron's dad emailed the Euro tour asking if it could do something special for his son, and the tour did.
The video starts with Andrew "Beef" Johnston picking up Aaron and his father, with Beef saying "I'll be your VIP driver for the day." Then, en route to the course, they pick up Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, who sit with Aaron in the back seat. (They even bring their prized trophies/medals.) They then meet Martin Kaymer at Wentworth, and he takes Aaron onto the 18th green to putt.
Walking off the 18th, Aaron tells his dad, "That is the best thing that you've ever got me." Check out the video below.
Aaron's dad emailed us to ask if we could do something for his 9th birthday
We decided to do something special. pic.twitter.com/MRTLr4luEx — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 26, 2017