Officers ask for public's help to find males who kicked, shot and killed goose on golf course

One of the two suspects is shown kicking the goose.

The folks in Faulkner County, Arkansas, need the public's help.

The Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association posted a disturbing video to its Facebook page on Friday, which showed two people kick, shoot (twice) and kill a goose on a golf course.

According to the post, it happened on April 29 at Centennial Valley Country Club in Conway, Ark. It was recently posted to help identify the two male suspects in the video. As of this writing, the Facebook post has been shared more than 2,600 times.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Officer Thorn in Faulkner County (1-800-482-9262), and information leading to an arrest could result in a reward.

The Facebook video is below. Warning: it is graphic.