WATCH: This golfy beer pong trick shot is insane

Love golf? Like playing beer pong? Here's a nifty little game to get your long weekend started.

Tania Tare, a professional golfer from New Zealand, combines the best of both worlds with this awesome series of trick shots. Not once, not twice, but 10 times (!) Tare sinks cup after cup accompanied by a flip, a twist, or a bounce.

Tare has 51,000 followers on Instagram, and plenty more tricks for your enjoyment. Come for the beer pong and stay for the trick shot ace.

Golf + Beer Pong = This!! 😉@pumagolf @cobragolf A post shared by Tania Tare (@taniatare63) on May 23, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT