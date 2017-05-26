Extra Spin

Former president Barack Obama kicks off Scotland visit with round at St. Andrews

Marika Washchyshyn
Friday May 26th, 2017
1:00 | Tour & News
Donald Trump Says He'd Beat Barack Obama on the Golf Course

Even presidents have golf bucket lists.

Former president Barack Obama finally checked a big one off his during his first trip to Scotland this week, teeing it up for a round at St. Andrews, the home of golf.

A crowd followed 44 around the course, with whom he stopped to shake hands and chat with before resuming play. On the par-4 3rd hole, reports say his caddie reassured him that there was no pressure...but despite that blessing, Obama looked at his tee shot and said: "Oh, that wasn't so pretty." 

Extra Spin
Barack Obama's 11 Most Memorable Golf Moments in Office, Ranked

Rest assured, common golf folk, even presidents struggle off the tee.

Obama will be giving a speech at a charity function in Edinburgh Friday night.

Former president Barack Obama enjoys a round at the Old Course at St. Andrews during his first visit to Scotland.
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Obama shakes hands with spectators as he plays a round of golf at St. Andrews.
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN