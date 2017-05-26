Donald Trump Says He'd Beat Barack Obama on the Golf Course

Even presidents have golf bucket lists.

Former president Barack Obama finally checked a big one off his during his first trip to Scotland this week, teeing it up for a round at St. Andrews, the home of golf.

A crowd followed 44 around the course, with whom he stopped to shake hands and chat with before resuming play. On the par-4 3rd hole, reports say his caddie reassured him that there was no pressure...but despite that blessing, Obama looked at his tee shot and said: "Oh, that wasn't so pretty."

Rest assured, common golf folk, even presidents struggle off the tee.

Obama will be giving a speech at a charity function in Edinburgh Friday night.

Former president Barack Obama enjoys a round at the Old Course at St. Andrews during his first visit to Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

