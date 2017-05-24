Extra Spin

Tour pros and their toys: How pro golfers live the high life

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Wednesday May 24th, 2017
1:57 | Tour & News
Jordan Spieth and SB2K16: Golfers Gone Wild

Shiny cars, expensive watches, unique gear: Tour pros have it all and more. Whether it's a luxury ride in the driveway, bling on their wrists or technology tailor-made for their needs, the top players in the game have no shortage of enviable toys. These are the many perks of being a pro golfer; the vehicles, gadgets, and jewelry that Tour pros love to show off on social media. Check out Lexi Thompson's red Lexus, Ian Poulter's Ferrari, and Hunter Mahan's custom grill-smoker below.

1. Bubba Watson's jet pack

2. Lexi Thompson's red Lexus

4. Jordan Spieth's in-house swing simulator

Indoor practice at the house.. 3 iron working on getting things consistent for week one in Maui

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

5. Rickie Fowler's Benz

Introducing the all-new @mbusa C-Class Coupe #C300 #Coupe #Mercedes #Benz

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

7. Rory McIlroy's custom headphones

8. Michelle Wie's Kia collection

9. Jason Day's Rolex

Welcome to Instagram @Rolex #101031

A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) on

10. Dustin Johnson's luxury golf cart

Thanks for making me such a great cart. @lacerngolfcars

A post shared by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga) on

11. Ian Poulter's Ferrari

I thinks it time to stretch the F40's legs a little. Perfect evening for it. @ferrari at it best. Iconic Supercar.

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

12. John Daly's motorcycle

Luvin' my ride! @LoudmouthGolf @harleydavidson @CudaChamp Pro-Am #Hog #workinghard #boss

A post shared by pga_johndaly (@pga_johndaly) on

13. Andrew 'Beef' Johnston's Beef Wedges

New wedge in the bag. 😀

A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on

14. Brooks Koepka's watch

Welcome to Instagram @Rolex #101031 ... It's about TIME you joined us!

A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) on

15. Justin Thomas's car

Now accepting all requests to drive people places 💯 Thanks @dreamworksmotorsports for the sick ride!

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

16. Hunter Mahan's grill

Trust the Process. #yummy

A post shared by Hunter Mahan (@huntermahan) on

17. Billy Horschel's Mercedes

18. Jessica Korda's Tag Heuer

19. Daniel Berger's Porsche

Thanks for the new ride @championporsche #stormtrooper

A post shared by Daniel Berger (@db_straitvibin) on

