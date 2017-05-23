Extra Spin

The best Instagram follows in golf

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Tuesday May 23rd, 2017

Idyllic photos of Bandon Dunes. Workout videos of current (and former) pros. Selfies while traveling on tour. The sweetest trick shot you've ever seen. From your favorite players to the most beautiful courses and everything in between, here are the best Instagram accounts in golf.

Blair O'Neal

Rickie Fowler

#SB2K17 is on #BakersBay follow on @Snapchat 👉 RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Greg Norman

Just had to improvise.

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on

Alison Lee

If life gives you a wall with wings, take a picture

A post shared by Alison Lee (@thealisonlee) on

Golf Gods

Jessica Korda

Supermaaaaannnnn @nellykorda

A post shared by Jessica Korda (@thejessicakorda) on

Michelle Wie

Haters will say it's photoshop 😏😉🙃

A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

#BandonPreserve 9 & 10

A post shared by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (@bandondunesgolf) on

Paige Spiranac

Super awkward celebration for the win😂 #buckets #haterswillsayitsfake #eveniwassurprisediactuallymadesomething

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

Bryan Bros

Chipping is more fun when you have concrete slabs 😝😝. #triplebanker #TrickshotTuesday #goprogolf

A post shared by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) on

Danny Lee

this was my last picture in korea! I miss my family's back in korea already... #한국 #korea #holidays

A post shared by danny lee (@dannygolf0724) on

Pat Perez

"A tradition unlike any other; Bojangles." #Augusta #TheMasters #ChickenNBiscuits #Bojangles

A post shared by Pat Perez (@patperezgolf) on

Anna Nordqvist

Anna Rawson

@pxg ❥

A post shared by Anna Rawson (@annarawson) on

Coach Rusty

Belen Mozo

Hey guys! Thought I will share with you guys my fitness program from today! HIIT session of 4 cycles : 30" work 20" rest. These are the exercises tutorials! Have a good restless day! 💪🏻 For those interested in my leggins, they are STYLE DWLG14 on @skechersperformance website! And the newer version of my #GoTrain Shoe STYLE 14830 Will post link on my bio! As always, thank you @hotel_puntadiamante for opening your doors every time I am in Bucaramanga! Posted link on my bio! - Mi gente! Aquí os dejo mi circuito de hoy, para que lo disfrutéis tanto como yo! Son 4 ciclos de 30" trabajo y 20" descanso. Esto son los tutoriales del ejercicio. Para las enamoradas de mis leggins están en la página web de Skechers, el número de referencia es DWLG14 y mis zapatos #GoTrain es 14830. Ala a disfrutar de un día de trabajo! Y por supuesto, agradecer al Hotel apunta Diamante @hotel_puntadiamante por abrirme las puertas siempre que estoy en Bucaramanga!

A post shared by Belen Mozo (@belenmozo) on

Streamsong Resort

This #TravelTuesday, plan a trip to #Streamsong to golf Streamsong Red.

A post shared by Streamsong Resort (@streamsongresort) on

Morgan Hoffmann

CN tower hanging out - dope experience! #adrenaline #toronto #edgewalk with @budcauley @hv3_golf #mj

A post shared by Morgan Hoffmann (@morganhoffmannpga) on

Rory McIlroy

There's one in every foursome 🙄#NikeGolfClub

A post shared by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on

Lexi Thompson

Ian Poulter

It's the day the GTO got a brother......... Looking beautiful.

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

Ben Crane

Paula Creamer

What is better then one pink panther????? THREE!!!! ❤️😬❤️

A post shared by Paula Creamer Heath (@paulacreamer1) on

Pinehurst Resort

Another spectacular day at Pinehurst. Happy Friday! 📷: @bjslagle

A post shared by Pinehurst Resort (@pinehurstresort) on

Claude Harmon III

There r some that only care about the facts, not feelings. All I know is this feels pretty cool!

A post shared by CH3Golf (@ch3golf) on

Justin Thomas

Bakers Bay.... I missed you #wintermeetings2K16

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

Anthony Tartanto

My "prototype" samples 😍 #loveit #lovemyjob #golf #art #newstyle

A post shared by Anthony Taranto (@anthony.taranto) on

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

Xmas tradition that my mates love. Mac beef santa has arrived - AJ

A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on

 

