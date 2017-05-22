2014 FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel sat down with GOLF Live's Ryan Asselta to talk about the highs and lows of his career, and how speaking his mind doesn't make him an oddity on Tour.

We’ve all seen the cute-ometer register a 10 when pro golfers get to embrace their children on the final green after a victory, but Billy Horschel’s daughter was nowhere near the final green at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

That didn’t stop her from having quite possibly the cutest reaction to her father’s victory. Billy’s wife Brittany posted a video on Twitter of their daughter jumping up and down and yelling, "Daddy, Daddy, Daddy!"

It was her first chance to actually jump up and down after a Horschel victory. You may recall that Skylar was born just days after Billy’s last win at the 2014 Tour Championship. Check out the cute video below.