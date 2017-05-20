Saturday May 20th, 2017
Twitter/@Blumenherst
At some point or another, we've all experienced the humbling feeling of missing a two-footer.
Golfers can relate to former LPGA player Amanda Blumenherst's son Will's despair as he tries to putt out. He's only two and a half, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt, plus his reaction at the end is too priceless.
Blumenherst, the 2008 U.S. Women's Amateur champion and three-time National Player of the Year at Duke, took a step back from the game in 2013 to spend more time with husband and minor league baseball player Nate Freiman. She appears on the Golf Channel regularly for NCAA coverage.
Golf is hard #areyoutoogoodforyourhome #beenthere pic.twitter.com/ezf8aKQwcf — Amanda Blumenherst (@Blumenherst) May 19, 2017