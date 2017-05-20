At some point or another, we've all experienced the humbling feeling of missing a two-footer.

Golfers can relate to former LPGA player Amanda Blumenherst's son Will's despair as he tries to putt out. He's only two and a half, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt, plus his reaction at the end is too priceless.

Blumenherst, the 2008 U.S. Women's Amateur champion and three-time National Player of the Year at Duke, took a step back from the game in 2013 to spend more time with husband and minor league baseball player Nate Freiman. She appears on the Golf Channel regularly for NCAA coverage.