WATCH: Your 10-year-old will LOVE this fidget spinner putter

Pogs and slammers, Tamagotchis, Beanie Babies, Pokemon—remember the "it" toys of yesteryear? In case you don't have a grade-schooler at home, FYI, the current toy of the moment is called a fidget spinner, and it's popularity is so immense that it has even made its way into the golf space. Behold: the fidget spinner putter.

So what exactly is a fidget spinner, and how does it work? It's basically just a disc with two or three paddles that spin when you press the middle. That's it! But hey, if the latest toy craze to sweep the nation can somehow be linked back to golf, we're all for it. Check out the video of the fidget spinner putter in action below.