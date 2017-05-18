Brooks Koepka had an incredible recovery during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday. You might want to pull up a chair for this.

Koepka hit his second shot on the par-4 8th over the green, where it came to rest tucked underneath a spectator's chair that was lying down in rough. With Operation-like precision, Koepka carefully extracts the chair, leaving his ball untouched in the rough. Koepka then masterfully chips to within five feet, setting up a pretty wild par save.

From a folding chair almost in the hole.



Brooks Koepka can't be rattled. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/gBAu6AWQJZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 18, 2017

Unfortunately, Koepka missed the short putt and bogeyed the hole. He finished Round 1 with a three-under-par 67.