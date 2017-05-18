Are you superstitious? You might be when you find out what hole this lightning bolt took dead aim at.

The superstitious will say it's an omen, but we'll call it a really cool photo opportunity.

Check out this photo of a green at Stonebrooke Golf Club in Shakopee, Minn., which survived a lightning strike Monday night. And as luck would have it -- or not, depending on your beliefs -- the flag the bolt chose was on the 13th green. Guest Gordon Corder snapped this picture, which was shared on the club's Facebook page.

We've seen some pretty extensive course damage from lightning strikes, but it appears that this one took dead aim. One Facebook commenter said: "Looks like God got a hole in one on 13!"

They say that lightning never strikes in the same place twice, and we bet that those 'unlucky 13' folks will be keeping an eye on this one in the future.