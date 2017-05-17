WATCH: Man whiffs, falls from Topgolf balcony

Golf can be a painful game, emotionally and physically.

The latest example of this comes via @EnvyNate on Twitter, who recorded his cousin taking a swing at a Topgolf in Fort Worth, Texas, and tweeted it on Saturday.

The Twitter user told Storyful that his cousin had been drinking along with his family and friends and that his cousin was not seriously injured.

"This is an extremely rare occurrence at Topgolf," Morgan Wallace, a senior communications specialist at Topgolf, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We take safety very seriously and a strong safety track record is critical to our success."

You can watch the video below.