Steph Curry on attempting to play pro golf after basketball: 'I've thought about it'

Steph Curry is an NBA champion and two-time MVP, but he's also no slouch on the golf course.

But could his love for the links turn into a second career once his playing days on the hardwood are over?

"I've thought about it," the Golden State Warriors star said on "Feherty" Monday night. "I'm very sensitive to the experience of the PGA Tour guys out there who have dedicated their life to what they do, just like I have with basketball. I don't think I could obviously just jump out there; there would be a lot of work that would go into it.

"I have the mindset," he continued. "I have the passion for the game I think to fight though whatever it would take. I don't know if that's in the cards after I'm done playing, but I will still be playing golf until it's over."

Curry owns a 2.2 handicap and is a fantastic golfer, but could he compete with the pros? Well…

Also in the interview, the 29-year-old talked about what Tiger Woods meant to his involvement in the game.