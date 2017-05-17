The PGA Tour is giving you more options when it comes to texting your pals.

The Tour on Wednesday released PGA Tour Emojis available for download and use from the App Store. (The folks at GOLF.com have been waiting for golf emojis for quite some time now.) So, of course, the PGA Tour unveiled quite the roster. There's a goat in a sweater — likely the GOAT — a "Who's your caddie?" emoji and another that has three fun-loving golfers posing next to the words "Squad goals," and more.

And if you want GIFs, you have even more options. There's a "59 Watch," a few Tour trophies, a dancing golfer and more. So there you have it. Your golf-y text messages will be boring no more.