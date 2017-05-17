Jordan Spieth will grace the cover of 4 million Wheaties boxes this year

Many of the greatest American athletes of all time, including numerous golfers, have had their pictures printed on the iconic orange Wheaties box, and now the cereal maker is adding one of the PGA Tour's rising stars to its roster: Jordan Spieth.

The company announced Tuesday that the 23-year-old, who has already won two major championships in his young career, signed a deal that will have him beaming from cereal aisles across the country beginning this fall.

We're honored to announce our new box champion: Jordan Spieth! #BreakfastOfChampions pic.twitter.com/nzE9olm0ct — Wheaties (@wheaties) May 16, 2017

Spieth talked about the new endorsement deal during his press conference at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he is teeing it up this week.

"I'm going to be on the cover of 4 million Wheaties boxes later this year which is really cool, Breakfast of Champions. You grow up seeing your favorite athletes on these boxes and used to walk down the aisle of the grocery store whenever my mom used to drag me along and always want to see who was on the cover and to actually be on one is a pretty special dream come true," Spieth said.

The Texas-born 2015 Player of the Year tees off Thursday at 8:50 a.m. ET.